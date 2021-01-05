Brokerages Set Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Price Target at $1.23

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

SB opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. Safe Bulkers has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe Bulkers stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,326 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Safe Bulkers as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

