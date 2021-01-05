Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Price Target at $72.93

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,718.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 19.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

QTS stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -197.32 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.