Brokerages Set Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Price Target at $68.67

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $159,126.28. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $139,393.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,670 shares of company stock worth $2,032,751 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,256,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 22.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 31.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.75. 134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

