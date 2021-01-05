Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) Target Price at GBX 9,788.89

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) (LON:FLTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,788.89 ($127.89).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a £175 ($228.64) price objective on Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

LON:FLTR opened at £154.80 ($202.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £27.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.23. Flutter Entertainment plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,004 ($65.38) and a twelve month high of £158 ($206.43). The business’s 50-day moving average price is £143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £126.29.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

