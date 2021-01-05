Brokerages Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Target Price at $71.43

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.43.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 54.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 189,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,405. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.47.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.