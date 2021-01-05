Brokerages Set Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) Price Target at GBX 2,793.75

Experian plc (EXPN.L) (LON:EXPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,793.75 ($36.50).

EXPN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian plc (EXPN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Experian plc (EXPN.L) alerts:

Shares of EXPN stock traded down GBX 59 ($0.77) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,850 ($37.24). 1,926,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Experian plc has a one year low of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.82) and a one year high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,774.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,857.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Experian plc (EXPN.L)’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

In related news, insider Alison Brittain bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,938 ($38.39) per share, for a total transaction of £79,326 ($103,639.93).

About Experian plc (EXPN.L)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian plc (EXPN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian plc (EXPN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.