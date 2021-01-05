Brokerages Set Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) Target Price at €9.05

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) (BIT:ENEL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €9.06 ($10.66).

ENEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.20 ($12.00) price objective on shares of Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Enel SpA has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

