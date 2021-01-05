Brokerages Set Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) PT at $254.39

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.39.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $10.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $294.03. 14,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,692. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.21. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.90. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.72, for a total value of $3,760,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,386 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,017.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $1,086,137.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,891.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,639 shares of company stock worth $20,221,941. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

