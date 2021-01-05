Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT at $38.50

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CENT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ CENT opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.