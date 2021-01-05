Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Target Price at C$7.58

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVE. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$7.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.60.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The business had revenue of C$3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

