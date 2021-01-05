Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $117.41

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.41.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th.
NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.65. 3,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,228. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
Featured Story: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.