Brokerages Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $117.41

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.65. 3,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,228. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $68.25 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $1,371,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,422,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

