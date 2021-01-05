Brokerages Expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to announce sales of $164.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.98 million to $165.20 million. New Relic reported sales of $153.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $664.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $658.69 million to $669.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $744.58 million, with estimates ranging from $699.04 million to $769.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.00 on Friday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.95.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of New Relic by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after purchasing an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 3,989,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,807,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,614,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,118,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,086,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

