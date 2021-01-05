Brokerages Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to Post $2.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.31. Cintas also posted earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.10.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $354.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.