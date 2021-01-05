Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to report sales of $172.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $172.80 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $143.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $671.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $668.40 million to $673.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $823.12 million, with estimates ranging from $816.50 million to $828.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 17.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.9% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.5% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 53,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

