Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $917.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.84. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.