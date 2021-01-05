Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $753.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $753.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.00 million and the highest is $768.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $750.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOS. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In related news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,415. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $58.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

