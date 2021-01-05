Broadmark Realty Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BRMK)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

BRMK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,616,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,535,000 after acquiring an additional 281,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,288,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 51,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $7,895,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BRMK opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

