Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Down 5.3%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.20 and last traded at $53.58. Approximately 1,422,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,284,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.57.

EAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 344.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,764,000 after buying an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

