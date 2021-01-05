Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $15.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

