Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

Brady has increased its dividend payment by 6.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Brady has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brady to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Get Brady alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Brady has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brady has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.