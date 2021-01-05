Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Downgraded to Underperform at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBD.B. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.56 to C$0.43 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.35 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.74.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$0.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.94.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.