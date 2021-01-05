Boltwood Capital Management Sells 680 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,165,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 513,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after buying an additional 25,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

