BOLT Achieves Market Cap of $2.84 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $172,342.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOLT has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One BOLT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 106.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.00316349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00526651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050149 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

