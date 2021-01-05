(BNKJF) (OTCMKTS:BNKJF) Trading Up 0.9%

(BNKJF) (OTCMKTS:BNKJF)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 31,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

(BNKJF) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNKJF)

Bankers Petroleum Ltd. is a Canada-based oil exploration and production company focused on petroleum assets in Albania. The Company’s segments include Albania and Canada. The Company’s operations in Albania are located northwest of Greece in South Eastern Europe. The Company operates and develops the Patos-Marinza and Kucova oilfields.

