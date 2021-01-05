BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXC. Craig Hallum began coverage on BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on BlueLinx from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

BXC stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $264.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $4.83. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $871.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.08 million.

In related news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 340,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $9,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

