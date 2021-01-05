Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.53.

About Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BBXTB)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

