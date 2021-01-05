Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $17.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $281.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 1.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

