Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Blue Bird worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $438,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $871,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Blue Bird by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

BLBD opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $281.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.