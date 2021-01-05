Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

BCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

BCOR opened at $15.00 on Monday. Blucora has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blucora will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Blucora by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blucora by 181.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

