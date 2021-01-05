BLOC.MONEY Market Cap Tops $39,425.35 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. BLOC.MONEY has a total market cap of $39,425.35 and approximately $19.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 113.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BLOC.MONEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00310308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00124674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.62 or 0.00513380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00268875 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00018112 BTC.

BLOC.MONEY Coin Profile

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 17,353,546 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

BLOC.MONEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOC.MONEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOC.MONEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

