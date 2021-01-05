BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,743. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
