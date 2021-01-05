BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Plans Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.64. 11,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,743. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

