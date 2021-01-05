BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BZM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $18.74.
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.