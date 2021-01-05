BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of BGR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.42. 236,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.77. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
Further Reading: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.