BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

BL stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.69 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BlackLine by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $3,815,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in BlackLine by 88.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

