Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post sales of $228.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.39 million to $235.04 million. Blackbaud reported sales of $238.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $898.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $905.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $884.04 million, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $907.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $83.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.