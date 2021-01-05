Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Stock Position Raised by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Black Stone Minerals accounts for 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 83.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 174,970 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 93.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 169,551 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. 20.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,685. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $13.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

