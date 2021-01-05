Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $32.25 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $73,173.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $373,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 723,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $6,413,980.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the third quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.