Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $98,119.57 and approximately $609.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000587 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 94.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,553,121 coins and its circulating supply is 9,553,116 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

