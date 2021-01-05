Bitradio 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $128,637.46 and $24.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,553,698 coins and its circulating supply is 9,553,694 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.