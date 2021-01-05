BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $17,027.91 and approximately $4,099.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ABCC and LATOKEN. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00126607 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00254820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00522839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00281318 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018156 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

