BitcoinZ Trading Down 12.3% This Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $642,259.30 and $74,791.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00187571 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00028115 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041204 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

