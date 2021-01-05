Bitcoin Plus Price Reaches $7.88 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 46% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 59.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $60,231.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $7.88 or 0.00023068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001286 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000232 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,463 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

