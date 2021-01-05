BitCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $69,790.00 (BITC)

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $163,616.69 and $69,790.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCash has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00119293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00042899 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00211276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.10 or 0.00496220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006655 BTC.

About BitCash

BitCash (CRYPTO:BITC) is a coin. BitCash's total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins.

The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com

BitCash Coin Trading

BitCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

