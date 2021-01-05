BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.20.

BioNTech stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in BioNTech by 102.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

