BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. BioLineRx has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter worth $65,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLineRx by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

