Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to announce sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.74 billion and the highest is $1.77 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Big Lots by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Big Lots by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.54. 2,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.46. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.