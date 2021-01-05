BidaskClub Upgrades Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LANC. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lancaster Colony has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.65. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $184.97. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $349.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total transaction of $820,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 79.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.