BidaskClub Downgrades Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) to Sell

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PDCO. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

PDCO stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

