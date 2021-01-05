BidaskClub Downgrades Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) to Hold

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

NYSE RCUS opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.44. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The company had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 229.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 55,914 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.