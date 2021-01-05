Bezant (BZNT) Price Hits $0.0043 on Top Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $54,690.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00042739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.51 or 0.00339260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00025127 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.